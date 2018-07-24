Kathy Griffin and her boyfriend are still in the middle of a nasty dispute with their neighbors.

According to The Blast, Kathy's neighbor, KB Homes CEO Jeffrey Mezger, filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the couple, alleging that the comedian and Randy illegally recorded his family on audio and video from their backyard.

Jeffrey is requesting $5,000 for every recording the controversial comedian allegedly made, as well as damages.

There is no love lost between Kathy and her neighbor's family.

Last September, Kathy and her boyfriend requested a restraining order against Jeffrey and his wife. The request came after an incident in which Jeffrey was recorded screaming obscenities and profanity at the two of them.

"I've done enough to be a nice neighbor," he yelled at one point, adding that "war's happening."

Security cameras at Kathy and Randy's home recorded the tirade. Citing homeowners logs, HuffPost reported that Kathy and Randy called the Los Angeles police with noise complaints five times within a year.

In October of last year, Jeffrey was the one taking legal action, requesting a restraining order against Kathy.

Since then, several audio and videos of their feud have been shown in court.

In January, Kathy admitted to having security cameras that can also record sound on her property, but she denied intentionally spying on her neighbor.

According to The Blast, she also accused Jeffrey of throwing garbage into her yard while blasting Johnny Cash songs in the direction of her property in 2016, then bragging about "[greasing] the palms of the Home Owners Association so they look the other way."