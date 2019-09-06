It runs in the family!

On Thursday, former supermodel-turned-business titan Kathy Ireland posed in a rare appearance with her 16-year-old daughter, Chloe Olsen, while attending The Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Media Awards in New York City.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The teen definitely inherited her mom's gorgeous looks, as she posed in a long silver gown, her golden hair worn down and wavy like her mom's.

"Great event with our daughter, Chloe," Kathy tweeted afterward.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kathy and her husband, Greg Olsen, also share son Erik, 25, and Lily, 20.

"Motherhood is such a responsibility and challenge, and such a privilege," she told the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this year, adding that faith is a big art of her children's upbringing. "By teaching them early in life about the Lord they will be better equipped to deal with the fears, anxieties, and challenges that will come their way. And, it's a lesson that likely to stay with them for the rest of their lives."

Kathy, 56, was one of the first major supermodels in the 80s and she appeared in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. She eventually moved into acting, and then reinvented herself as a business mogul, getting into designing and launching kathy ireland Worldwide.

In June 2016, Forbes listed Kathy as one of the 60 Richest Self Made Women in America, with a personal fortune of around $420 million. In 2012, reported kathy ireland Worldwide sales in excess of $2.5 billion.