Eew, mom and dad are kissing!

No matter how old kids get, they often find PDA between their parents downright gross, and the same goes for Kelly Ripa's 17-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

Kelly, 48, jokingly clapped back at Lola's embarrassment after sharing a sexy throwback pic with husband Mark Consuelos, 47, on Friday, March 15.

"#fbf 2007," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host wrote alongside an old photo with her hubby wrapping his arms around her waist. "Those hands."

Lola quickly made her way into Kelly's comments section, writing, "Is the caption necessary," with an added face-palm emoji to show her humiliation.

But Kelly wasn't going to let her daughter blush for too long. In jest, she replied, "gurl bye!"

To make matters even funnier, an unknowing follower then commented that Lola was just jealous, not realizing she was Kelly's little girl.

"No she's just grossed out," Kelly jumped to Lola's defense. "That's my daughter."

Kelly and Mark, who will be married for 23 years come May, have three children together: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16.