Kelsey Grammer has made us laugh for years, but his real life has hardly been as funny.

Tragedy and alcohol and drug abuse have been an all-too-familiar presence in his 62 years on earth.

Bello / Splash News

For his many highs he's had in acting, the lows have always been there, too.

When he was just 13 years old, the "Frasier" star's father was killed in a home invasion. After that, his sister Karen was raped and murdered. Then, as if he hadn't endured enough tragedy, his two half-brothers, Stephen and Billy, died in a scuba-diving accident in the Virgin Islands.

"I just put [that pain] where it is: in the past," he told UK's i News. "But it's a pain that you can always stumble into again — it's with you 24/7, especially in the case of tragic death, and there have been a few of those. It's just part of life. Maybe I learned a little earlier than most, but it's just the way it goes."

Fame Flynet

He also turned to alcohol and drugs to cope. That didn't work for him either and he served time in prison for DUI arrests.

In speaking to Oprah Winfrey about his sister's death in 2012, he said, "The first two years were the hardest. I did some drugs, I did some alcohol, but that was mostly earlier on. My love affair with cocaine, which was my drug of choice, was motivated by a few other things, about not really deserving the things I had got. Also, I liked it."

Although he's now sober and has been for 20 years, the tragic events of his life wouldn't end there. In 2008, he suffered a heart attack and his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, suffered several miscarriages.

Rex USA

"Kayte and I had a couple of miscarriages before we had our first child," he told i News last week. "That was devastating. These things are hard. But when it's good, it's magnificent."

He's certainly well aware that his love life has been no fairy tale, but he's convinced that he's finally found the one.

"It takes me a while to figure things out," he told i News while speaking about his marriages. "I usually have to repeat a lesson or two — maybe three times! I survived my previous relationships just in time to land in a place where I could be in a relationship with a terrific person."