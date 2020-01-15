A design company has filed a lawsuit against Kendall and Kylie Jenner, alleging the girls ripped off its copyrighted lace pattern.

According to TMZ, Klauber Bros., Inc. designs 2-dimensional artwork for purpose of lace production, and even has a copyright on its specific patterns. In the lawsuit, obtained by the website, Klauber claims Kylie Thong Panties uses one of its lace patterns on its waistband. It add that Kylie + Kendall lingerie also uses its lace patterns in a slip.

The company said the reality TV stars are making money hand over fist with its lace designs without permission, and it wants all the profits from the lingerie.

The undergarments are being sold at Nordstrom and on Kylie Shop, her online store, for $18.

Kendall and Kylie have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.