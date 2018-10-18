Kendall Jenner is firing back at one press outlet after a stalker was caught trespassing on her property.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that 37-year-old John Ford was arrested after he showed up to Kendall's front door inside her gated community this week. This wasn't the man's first time at the property either.

TMZ said that just a week earlier he climbed over a "mountainside" in the back of Kendall's complex to access her property. He was even successful and actually hung out by her pool because security chased him away. In addition to that, last month John pled guilty to trespassing and a judge ordered him to stay 1,000 feet from the gated community.

On Oct. 18, Kendall shared a screengrab of TMZ's story, but added a scathing caption.

"And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???," she tweeted. "i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself."

Kendall knows all about unwanted company unfortunately.

Last year during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she said, "I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week. Someone shows up at my house, every single day."