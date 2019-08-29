Kerry Washington wants you to reach out and touch someone… her!

On Thursday, the actress recorded a video for Twitter in which she reminisced about her former show "Scandal." She then proceeded to give out her phone number, telling fans she missed hearing from them.

"Hi, you guys, so you know how private I am but I am going to do something crazy. I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane. You know, I posted about this last week. I've been missing that TGIT love," she said, referring to the Thursday night lineup that "Scandal" was a part of. "We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place. I would know where you were and you would know where I was and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together and I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys."

Kerry went on to rave about the benefits of social media, but said it's hard to "sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most."

"So, I'm giving you my number it's 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie down Bronx, and I really want you to text me," she told her social media followers. "I want you to ask me questions, I'm going to send links like special sneak peaks. You guys are going to be the people I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me, really, really text me."

Within two hours, she got what she asked for.

"WOW! You guys are amazing!!!," she tweeted about 90 minutes after giving out her number. "I'm getting so many texts on this new platform. I'll try my best to respond when I can but keep them coming!!"