Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell's contentious split just took another messy turn.

It's been more than two years since the former NFL player filed to end his marriage to the then-pregnant actress and former "The Cosby Show" star, and more than four months since a judge finalized their divorce.

Robin L. Marshall / Getty Images

But the drama is far from over as Ed, TMZ reports, has just asked for a new trial. According to TMZ, the retired NFL linebacker wants a judge to reconsider the spring divorce ruling -- which gave Keshia primary custody of their now-19-month-old daughter, Ella Grace, and ordered Ed, who got visitation rights, to pay his ex $3,007 in child support each month.

According to TMZ, which has seen new court docs, Ed is claiming that he's paying too much in child support because Keshia doesn't need a full-time nanny. He said he wants to see the child more and doesn't think he should have to pay for a childcare professional.

Ed, TMZ writes, is "seemingly taking a dig at Keshia because she hasn't worked as consistently as when she had recurring roles on 'The Cosby Show' and 'Tyler Perry's House of Payne.'" (Keshia, until recently, hosted the podcast "Kandidly Keshia" and continues to work on Keshia's Kitchen, the cooking site and food spice line she launched in 2016.)

Keshia's response to Ed's claims was just as brutal, TMZ reports. She thinks it's pretty ridiculous that Ed's saying he wants to spend more time with their daughter since he previously (and very publicly) questioned her paternity. (A DNA test confirmed he's her father after Keshia repeatedly insisted she'd never been unfaithful during their brief marriage.)

NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ previously reported that a judge granted Keshia and Ed's divorce this past April on grounds of adultery and cruel treatment. Ed -- who also has a son with ex-wife Lisa Wu of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame -- admitted he lived with another woman who was, at the time, pregnant with his child. The woman is the same person Keshia alleged he was cheating on her with during their marriage.

Ed and Keshia had also fought over Ella's last name. TMZ reported at the time the divorce was finalized that they'd compromised on Pulliam-Hartwell.