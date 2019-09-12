Kevin O'Leary is back recording episodes of "Shark Tank" following his fatal boating accident.

According to TMZ, the reality TV investor is going about his schedule as normal. (He was photographed at LAX Airport in Los Angeles earlier this week.) The report says he's filming episodes and nobody on the "Shark Tank" set has referenced the boating accident.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Two people died and others were injured when Kevin's boat collided with a larger vessel on Lake Joseph in Ontario on Aug. 24.

TMZ reported that Kevin's wife, Linda, was driving their boat at the time. She was given a DUI test and passed. There are differing accounts of what happened -- the reality TV star, who's known as "Mr. Wonderful," said the larger boat didn't have its navigation lights on when the accident occurred at 11:30 p.m.

Another source told TMZ the larger vessel did have its lights on.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Scali, spokesman for the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police, told Global News, "Both vessels had left the scene and when they reached the location, both vessels were in touch with ambulance for emergency services."

Canadian officials are continuing the investigation. Kevin is fully cooperating with authorities.

The investor has reportedly obtained video of the boats, but the footage was shot from far away, making it difficult to see. TMZ claims Kevin has hired a company that specializes in video enhancement to determine if the other boat had its lights on. If it's found that the larger boat did, indeed, have its lights on, Kevin's wife would likely be found at fault; if it's found that the larger boat did not have its light on, it's likely she would not be found at fault.