Khloe Kardashian says that her sex life has changed with a baby on the way.

REX/Shutterstock

A fan asked a question about pregnancy and being intimate at the end of "Love & Lust Week" on Khloe's app, during which the mom-to-be revealed that the act of sex has become "limiting" and "uncomfortable."

"I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant," Khloe wrote. "In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting."

@realtristan13 / Instagram

At 33, and about to have her first little kiddo with basketball star Tristan Thompson, 26, the reality TV star also explained that her beau would "never make [her] feel different in any way" about it.

"I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too," she offered. "Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

This child will be the third for the Kardashian-Jenner crew in 2018: Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, and Kim, 37, welcomed a baby girl, Chicago, via a surrogate back January.