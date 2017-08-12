One thing's for sure, Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore won't be making up anytime soon.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kim used Instagram to throw shade at Kenya on Aug. 11, by leaving an Instagram comment on her frenemy's latest post. Her words made it very clear what she thinks about Kenya's recent marriage to Marc Daly -- that it's all for show.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Kenya took to the social media site in celebration of her new husband's birthday, sharing a selfie with Marc and captioning the snap, "Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. Your wife for life #MrsDaly."

But instead of offering up birthday wishes, Kim commented "Lies!!" underneath the snap, which was noted by The Shade Room before things took another interesting turn.

Sometime after Kim left her comment, Kenya disabled all comments on the post.

The recent scuffle doesn't come as much of a surprise, especially considering the bad blood between the reality stars.

Earlier this year after news broke that Kim and NeNe Leakes were returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kenya made a snarky comment about Kim's finances during an appearance on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," stating, "Kim is coming back. Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back."

The insinuation that the 38 year old had money troubles did not sit well with the "Don't Be Tardy" star.

Kim took to Instagram, posting that soundbite and writing, "Hmm this s--- is funny!! 6 season in on Don't Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less than 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally's beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend. Sweetie don't try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop!"

Even Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann ended up getting involved writing on Twitter, "Kenya is a dumb ugly evil b----."

There's definitely no love lost between these two, but it will certainly make for major drama during the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"!