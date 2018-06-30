Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Younes takes on dad duties
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's vacation overseas continues as her children join them -and it appears as if Bendjima, 24, is picking up some daddy responsibilities.
The pair were spotted together on a boat in Portofino, Italy on Saturday with Kardashian's son Reign, 3, the youngest of her children with Scott Disick, along for the fun.
Younes is looking like a natural in a photo of him helping the youngster about the boat.
As previously reported, the reality star and her boyfriend were spotted on a private boat in Capri last week, only the two of them this time, flexing their hot bodies.
Kids or no kids around, these two make summer vacation look as hot as the sun.