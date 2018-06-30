Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's vacation overseas continues as her children join them -and it appears as if Bendjima, 24, is picking up some daddy responsibilities.

Cucu / BACKGRID

The pair were spotted together on a boat in Portofino, Italy on Saturday with Kardashian's son Reign, 3, the youngest of her children with Scott Disick, along for the fun.

Younes is looking like a natural in a photo of him helping the youngster about the boat.

Cucu / BACKGRID

As previously reported, the reality star and her boyfriend were spotted on a private boat in Capri last week, only the two of them this time, flexing their hot bodies.

buongiorno A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Kids or no kids around, these two make summer vacation look as hot as the sun.