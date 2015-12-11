Kristin Cavallari's brother most likely died from exposure to the elements, law enforcement has reportedly told TMZ.

The reality star revealed in a statement on Dec. 10 that Michael Cavallari's body was located in Grand County, Utah after a two-week search.

According to law enforcement, there were no signs of major trauma and no suicide note was located. Police also did not find any evidence of drugs or alcohol, TMZ reports.

In the high desert location, the daytime temperatures were in the 30s and dropped to the teens at night.

Authorities had been searching for Kristin's 30-year-old brother since Nov. 27 after his Honda Civic was located abandoned about 100 yards off the I-70 freeway. His mobile phone was left in the car, but TMZ reports the service in the area was bad due to the terrain.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Michael may have been walking to find help, and his body couldn't handle the frigid air. It was unclear why the San Clemente, Calif. resident was in Utah.

Several hours after Michael's body was recovered, Kristin posted a heartbreaking message with an old photo of the two of them as children.

"My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh," she captioned the throwback. "You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP 💔"

His official cause of death will not been determined until a toxicology report has been completed.