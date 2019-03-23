Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are off to the beach.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The couple of nearly two years are reportedly planning a tropical vacation with the goal of mending their damaged relationship, according to a new report on TMZ.

The trip is said to be on the immediate horizon, with Scott finishing his Astroworld tour in the days to come. Jenner and Scott plan to make this trip, which will include their 1-year-old daughter Stormi, as soon as he returns.

They intend to have a quiet vacation without any distractions, reportedly asking a travel agent to find them a beach outside of the U.S. where they can have peace. The billionaire and Scott are also clearing their work schedules in order to achieve their relationship goals.

Things have been tense between the young couple since the Kylie Cosmetics mogul reportedly accused her rapper beau of cheating, after finding something she didn't like on his phone. The accusations were said to have led to an major blowup, with Scott cancelling a tour stop to be with his love. He's also been speaking to audiences at his concerts about Jenner, calling her "wifey," and reminding his fans to keep their families first.

Jenner's Instagram has given indication that she needs a vacation. On March 22, she posted a photo of her and Stormi on a yacht with the caption, "missing this."