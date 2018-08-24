Like mother, like daughter. Kylie Jenner showed off her six-month-old daughter, Stormi, on Snapchat on Aug. 24 and the baby girl seemed as fluent as her mother is in filters.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posed with her daughter with rapper Travis Scott as they both used a pink floral filter on the social media site.

In the photos, the young mom cuddled her baby girl who wore a white onesie and her hair in a tiny bun.

Jenner and Scott have been showing off plenty of Stormi on social media recently. On Aug. 22, Scott, 26, shared photos of he and Stormi snuggling outside as he kissed her neck and tummy. The little girl had the biggest smile on her face. Scott captioned the photo, "Big mood ! Teach my stormi to love I'll forever protect that smile." That same day, Jenner also posted a photo of her baby and her outside while she wore a robe.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner opened up about what it's like seeing her boyfriend become a father. "I love learning together and just watching him with [Stormi]," she told her sister Kendall Jenner, who conducted the interview. "He's so good with her and she's really obsessed with him."

She also opened up about keeping her pregnancy private. "I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key," she shared. "Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to … I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn't ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself."