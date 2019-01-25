"Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent's car was burglarized in Los Angeles while she was cleaning it out, and "thousands of dollars" of products were taken.

The reality TV star shared a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday to vent and detail what happened.

"So, I go downstairs to my car to start cleaning it out and by the time I made the second run, I had been robbed," she said. "All of my Christmas presents—thousands of dollars worth of things—were just taken taken from behind double-guarded gates."

The reality star continued, "Do I feel safe where I live? Not really, but I wanted to give a shout out to the LAPD for taking time out of their hectic days dealing with real life-threatening things just to hear me out on what happened, so shout out to them."

She didn't list exactly what was taken from her car. Page Six reported on Friday that $10,000 in goods were stolen.

"I hope whoever took my fabulous stuff enjoys it, but what I hope even more is that we catch you because you can't take other people's things that we work hard to pay for," she vented. "That being said, I hope everyone has a phenomenal Thursday. Lock your doors and don't trust anybody."