Matt Lauer was once sketchy at one legendary New York steakhouse, but now he's not.

According to the New York Post, The Palm steakhouse has taken down its caricature of the disgraced former "Today" show co-host. It continues to prominently shows off drawings of "Today" hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Dan Jackman/WENN.com

Like many restaurants, The Palm proudly displays sketches of famous clientele.

This isn't the first time that The Palm has taken similar action when dealing with celebrities whose names have been tarnished -- it's already taken down drawings of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, Page Six said on March 19.

Other New York City restaurants are taking more of a "wait and see" approach when it comes to who should be featured on the walls. Sardi has a dining room lined with stars, many of them Broadway legends. Page Six said it will wait on verdicts before taking any action in regards to its drawings. Sardi's walls boasts drawings of Geoffrey Rush, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Douglas and James Franco, all of whom have been accused of misconduct, but all of whom deny wrongdoing.

"Until there is some resolution one way or another, we feel it would be inappropriate to remove the portraits," a spokesman told the Post.

The famed Katz's Deli also has its walls lined with celebrities who've dined there. The deli owner told Page Six there are no plans to remove any images because it would just take too long to figure out who is involved in a scandal and who isn't.