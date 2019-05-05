Liam Hemsworth loves to push wife Miley Cyrus's buttons.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This time, instead of scaring her on-camera or tickling her on a red carpet, he playfully mocked her by singing (well, it was more like shouting) the chorus to her hit 2009 song "Party in the U.S.A." and recording it to share with fans.

In a series of clips posted on his Instagram Stories on May 4, Liam can be seen walking outside at an airport toward Miley, whom he joined in Memphis where she was a surprise performer at the Beale Street Music Festival on May 4.

Ricardo Arduengo/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Australian actor captured himself loudly singing, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. Yeah, yeah yeah..." as he headed toward his wife of four months. He then shouted at her, "Hey, Miley, Miley, Miley, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah..."

When he finally caught up to her, instead of getting riled up, she just smiled and filmed him on her own phone. He ran around laughing and started up again. (Fans reposted slideshows of the clips on Instagram.)

Liam got her again later too! Miley shared a brief clip of herself sitting next to her husband on a private plane and telling the camera, "I hate it but for some reason the people love it." Liam waits a beat then starts singing, "Yeah, yeah, yeah." Miley cut him off.

He also posted a clip of himself filming Miley as she put makeup on in her dressing room before taking the stage at the music festival.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Liam's latest shenanigans come a few days after GQ Australia released a new cover story in which he admits, "Yeah, I love a prank. She's super-wacky. I'm super-wacky. And together, it brings out the wackiness. But she never turns it off -- it's always there."

Liam also talked about their plans to start a family. "One day," he told GQ Australia. "Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being." How many does he want? "Ten, 15, maybe 20," he added.