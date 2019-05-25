Could former pals Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton be moving towards a reconciliation?

Lohan extended an olive branch to the hotel heiress on Instagram, posting a throwback photo from 2005, when the two attended a Marilyn Monroe auction.

"#beyond friends are true," the 32-year-old Mykonos club owner wrote. "Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!"

The "beyond" comment referenced a recent visit Hilton paid to "Watch What Happens Live." During the interview, host Andy Cohen asked Hilton to say three nice things about Lohan. Hilton struggled but came up with "beyond" along with "lame and embarrassing." The question was in light of a recent comment the 38-year-old DJ had made about the former child star where she said she never wanted her name spoken in the same sentence as Lohan's ever again.

Ironically, Hilton's new song that Lohan (a former singer herself) complimented is called "Best Friend's A—" but it celebrated another old friend of Hilton's, Kim Kardashian West, who made a cameo in the music video.

"When you listen to the lyrics it's hilarious. I sent the song to Kim and she loved it," Hilton said of the song, which was written by DJ Dmitri Vegas. "With a title like that, I, of course, had to have her in it."