Lisa Marie Presley is preparing to open up about two of the most significant men in her life.

A source tells Page Six that the only child of music legend Elvis Presley has just sold a memoir to Gallery Books for between $3 and $4 million.

The huge payday, Page Six explains, reflects Lisa Marie's decision to reveal bombshells about her famous father, who died in 1977, and her most famous ex husband, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1996.

The upcoming project, the source explained, "promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis."

The source stayed mum on the nature of what, exactly, Lisa Marie -- who also counts Danny Keough, Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood among her ex-husbands -- will be confessing.

She's previously opened up about the King of Pop's drug use and lifestyle filled with "sycophants," admitting both played a role in the demise of their brief marriage.

Lisa Marie -- who's reportedly two years sober after struggling with a devastating drug addiction amid a divorce and custody battle over her twin daughters with ex Michael Lockwood, Finley and Harper, now 10 -- has also defended Michael against claims he was inappropriate with children despite decades of claims that he molested young boys.

The mother of four -- she's also got adult children Riley Keough and Ben Keough from her first marriage -- has not commented, however, on the most recent abuse allegations against her ex, who died in 2009, in HBO's Emmy-nominated 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland."