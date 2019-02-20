Who's that girl? Lisa Rinna switched up her signature pixie hairstyle for a lengthier look, and she looked almost unrecognizable.

The "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday while donning a shoulder-length wavy wig, something she hinted that she may do. Last week, she asked her Twitter followers if she should wear a wig for her upcoming press tour, and 60 percent voted in the affirmative.

She even noted that she's planning to grow her hair out, so the wig may be a sign of things to come.

Lisa, of course, has been one of the more popular "Housewives" stars for several years, but on the "Watch What Happens Live" after show, it was revealed that she was being considered to star in the reality show from the beginning, but Andy turned her down.

Lisa eventually joined the show for the fifth season, and she's been a mainstay since.

"We did talk to Lisa on season 1 and put her on tape. And I felt very strongly, for better or worse… I didn't get it," Andy confessed. "I felt like it should be unknown people. And even though Kim and Kyle [Richards] has acted before, whatever… I felt like Lisa Rinna was too much of a personality and name."

"And then, by the way, when you did join, I was the biggest — I was like, 'I was like, it is time for Lisa Rinna to join,' " Cohen added. "You had been on this show. I knew that you knew the women, you had a long history. I just felt like the show needed to establish itself on its own before in my mind, I could ever picture it."

For what it's worth, Lisa thinks Andy was correct in his logic.

"I totally agree," she said. "Everything happens for a reason. Always."