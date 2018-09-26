Lisa Vanderpump has reportedly isolated herself from the rest of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast, and it is not sitting well with the rest of the ladies.

TMZ reported that Lisa is not making any effort whatsoever to interact with the women, on or off camera.

The report comes a day after "Housewives" star Erika Jayne blasted Lisa for allegedly blowing off a photo shoot with the rest of the cast.

During an interview with E!, Erika was asked about a report that Lisa refused to be around the "Housewives," to which she replied, "You know, facts are facts - that's a fact."

Erika said that things would be easier if the cast would put their professional obligations ahead of their personal obligations for certain things.

"If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit has, or everyone else has, you know, it's an ensemble cast," Erika said.

Recently, during an Instagram Live video, Erika and Lisa Rinna hinted at the bad blood among Lisa Vanderpump and the other women, citing the photo shoot.

"They're going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way," Lisa Rinna said. "They won't do a group shot with us. So we're sequestered in a room. But somebody's holding out and won't come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that?"