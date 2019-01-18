Heidi Klum honed her inner Medusa for a photo shoot this week that saw live snakes slithering through her hair, neck and chest.

Oh hell no!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While wearing a top hat and lingerie, the model seemed to be having fun during a reptilian-friendly photo shoot, smiling and making funny faces during a few Instagram videos, all while the cold-blooded creatures roamed freely.

"I Love these guys," she captioned one video in which the snakes explored her upper body.

In a second video, a photographer can be heard snapping away while the German-born model poses, clearly proving that she has no phobia of snakes.

"Loved spending the day with these beautiful snakes," she captioned the video.

Many of the "America's Got Talent" judge's followers couldn't believe their eyes.

"You're braver than me," one person commented. Another person similarly said, "Braver than me! If I saw a snake anywhere except in front or on me I would be screaming to the top of my lungs!!"

"Now THAT takes more guts than I have!," another said.

When it comes to ranking fear for many people, this ranks pretty high on the "scale."