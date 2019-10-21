Steve Harvey's stepdaughter is in trouble with the law.

Just a few days after she made headlines for allegedly splitting from music mogul Diddy, 49, Lori Harvey, 22, was arrested in Beverly Hills on the evening of Oct. 20 for misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation, OK! magazine was the first to report.

An eyewitness told OK! that Lori's Mercedes SUV hit another car -- E! News further reported that it was parked at the time -- and that she rolled her vehicle. It appears she was not injured.

OK!'s source has claimed that Lori was texting while driving, though that allegation has not been confirmed. TMZ also reported on the accident and arrest, writing that "witnesses told responding officers they saw Lori texting and driving when she slammed into a Prius and tipped over her Mercedes G-Wagon on its side."

According to OK!'s eyewitness, the other vehicle's driver, as OK! writes, "pulled [Lori] from her car, and she attempted to flee the scene. However, police arrived at the crash, and she began FaceTiming with her famous dad."

E! News spoke to police who confirmed that Lori did not remain at the scene of the accident, though she was soon "apprehended nearby," the report explained.

Instead of being booked, Lori was given a citation and allowed to leave, E! added.

Earlier the same day, Lori was in Malibu with a friend where they enjoyed a meal at Nobu. Lori posted video and photos, including a sunset snapshot, from the meet-up on her Instagram Stories.

OK! as well as TMZ reported that police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.