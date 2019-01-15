Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the rest of the world, Macaulay Culkin's friendship with Michael Jackson was a bit odd. To the actor, though, it was simply normal.

The "Home Alone" star spoke on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast on Tuesday and revealed how the King of Pop got in touch with Macaulay in the first place.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"He reached out to me because a lot of things were happening, big and fast with me and I think he identified with that," Macaulay said, noting that their friendship began soon after he found massive fame with "Home Alone." "At the end of the day, it's almost easy to say it was weird or whatever but it wasn't because it made sense. At the end of the day, we were friends."

In fact, the young actor said Michael wanted to "protect" him.

.

Last year, Macaulay said Michael was his "best friend" for a number of years, and he remains very close to Paris Jackson to this day.

On the podcast, the actor remembered Michael as "hilarious," "sweet," "charming," and "silly."

Many thought the duo's close bond in the early 90s was strange because of their age difference, as Michael was more than 20 years older than the young actor. Macaulay didn't see it that way, implying that he related more to the pop star than kids his own age.

Ernie Mccreight/REX/Shutterstock

"I was a peerless person. Nobody else in my Catholic school had even this much idea of what I was going through and he was the kind of person who'd been through the exact same frickin thing and wanted to make sure I wasn't alone," Macaulay said. "For me, it's so normal and mundane. I know it's a big deal to everyone else, but to me it was a normal friendship."