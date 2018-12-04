'Tis the season for Oscar campaigning -- and reigniting drama.

On Dec. 3, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to seeming pour fuel on her long-simmering feud with Lady Gaga.

Gaga, 32, has been promoting her lauded performance opposite Bradley Cooper -- who also directed her -- in "A Star is Born" for months now. Social media has been full of clips of her repeatedly saying versions of the line, "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life."

On Monday, Madonna, 60, posted a vintage video clip of herself being interviewed in the 1980s, Page Six points out, saying something very similar: "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

The same day, Madonna also shared a photo on Instagram that she captioned, "Don't F*^k with me Monday," which has since seen the comments section filled up with posts from her fans as well as Gaga's. Fans think Madge is taking a swipe at Gaga, whom she's previously accused of copying her in the past.

In 2012, the women made headlines after Madonna threw shade at the younger pop star in an interview with "20/20."

"She's a very talented artist. I certainly think she references me a lot in her work," Madonna said. "Sometimes I think it's amusing and flattering and well-done. [She makes] a statement about taking something that was in the zeitgeist, you know, 20 years ago and turning it inside out and reinterpreting it... There's a lot of ways to look at it. I can't really be annoyed by it because, obviously, I've influenced her."

Madonna also said of Gaga's 2011 hit song "Born This Way" -- which sounds uncannily like Madge's 1989 hit "Express Yourself" -- "When I heard it on the radio ... I said, 'That sounds very familiar.' It feels reductive."

Gaga addressed Madonna comparisons in a 2016 interview on Apple's Beats Radio. "Madonna and I are very different," she told host Zane Lowe. "Just saying. We're very different. I wouldn't make that comparison at all and I don't mean to disrespect Madonna, she's a nice lady, and she's had a fantastic huge career, biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different."