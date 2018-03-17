Kanye West and Drake cloistering themselves in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a collaboration is one thing, but now, according to TMZ reports, things are shaping up to be a whole lot more.

Their sources in town are telling TMZ that the two are holding court at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and have both brought huge entourages along. Kanye's crew had already been reported on, but now Drake has a team, as well, which includes his songwriter, engineer, and his personal photographer/videographer.

As well as more big names have shown up like Lil Uzi Vert and a group of major producers who work with the two rappers.

And, reportedly, there is more, like a bunch of audio and recording gear that could be used to setup a recording studio in Kanye's living quarters, which are separate from the main hotel.

TMZ is also reporting that chef Paul Zlatos, who has worked for Oprah, is keeping the hip hop party well fed and full of creative energy.

This scene is looking more and more like Drake is doing more than just an appearance on Kanye's new album…and so many others bringing the flavor like Travis Scott, The Dream, NAS, Kid Cudi -- this is shaping up to be something truly historic when finished.