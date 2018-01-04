As soon as she starred in "Suicide Squad," Margot Robbie quickly found out the ups and the downs of being a celebrity.

The ups: She is likely getting two spin-offs based on her Harley Quinn character. The downs: She's been getting death threats and stalkers, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"There's just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it's [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you'll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events," she said. "And every time you do a background check, it's going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you're getting yourself into this."

She continued, "And it's like, 'OK, that's a different kind of career.' Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle; you can't just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security."

She wasn't prepared for the things that sadly come along with fame -- she actually thinks agents or filmmakers should warn actors and actresses of the frightening things associated with starring in blockbusters, as nearly all DC films are.

"I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on," she said. "I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into."