Mariah Carey has still got it.

The 47-year-old posed for the cover of the Spring 2018 issue of V Magazine, and, well, she looked amazing and busty in several saucy snaps.

Both Mariah and the magazine shared images of the cover to Instagram.

V Magazine 🦋 March 2018 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 7, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Several fan websites posted images from inside the pages of the mag. In a few images, the singer shows off her derriere in black fishnets. In other snaps, she poses in a black bra or black bustier.

Clearly, the "Hero" songstress is proud of her body.

The images come a few months after reports surfaced that Mariah had undergone weight loss surgery in October.

A source told Page Six last year that Mariah got the gastric sleeve surgery, which shrinks the size of the stomach so patients eat less.

Mariah, a source told Entertainment Tonight, feels "extremely insecure about her weight."

"She always fluctuates and it makes her upset," the source says. "She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes, so she can be blissfully unaware of her size."

Another source said Mariah feels "much better about herself."

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On March 7, V Magazine posted an audio snippet in which Mariah speaks how people react to her music and her background.

"Because I'm biracial, that's one thing that a lot of my fans who are of all different ages and backgrounds tend to talk to me about," she said. "They're like, 'This helped me get through this,' or a lot of people are like, 'You helped me come out to my parents, because a song like 'Outside' from the 'Butterfly' album describes feeling different than others and not having people who understand.'"