Mariah Carey shows off busty figure after reportedly getting weight loss surgery
Mariah Carey has still got it.
The 47-year-old posed for the cover of the Spring 2018 issue of V Magazine, and, well, she looked amazing and busty in several saucy snaps.
Both Mariah and the magazine shared images of the cover to Instagram.
Several fan websites posted images from inside the pages of the mag. In a few images, the singer shows off her derriere in black fishnets. In other snaps, she poses in a black bra or black bustier.
Clearly, the "Hero" songstress is proud of her body.
The images come a few months after reports surfaced that Mariah had undergone weight loss surgery in October.
A source told Page Six last year that Mariah got the gastric sleeve surgery, which shrinks the size of the stomach so patients eat less.
Mariah, a source told Entertainment Tonight, feels "extremely insecure about her weight."
"She always fluctuates and it makes her upset," the source says. "She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes, so she can be blissfully unaware of her size."
Another source said Mariah feels "much better about herself."
On March 7, V Magazine posted an audio snippet in which Mariah speaks how people react to her music and her background.
"Because I'm biracial, that's one thing that a lot of my fans who are of all different ages and backgrounds tend to talk to me about," she said. "They're like, 'This helped me get through this,' or a lot of people are like, 'You helped me come out to my parents, because a song like 'Outside' from the 'Butterfly' album describes feeling different than others and not having people who understand.'"