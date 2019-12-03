New 'do, who dis?

Martha Stewart has a new look, and she's ready to show it off.

Soul Brother/Shutterstock

The homemaking legend took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her shorter hair and perfect makeup, and she looked somewhat different than the way we're accustomed to seeing her. She is, however, still sporting her signature short, blonde locks.

"Oh boy! What a great haircut can do!!!," she captioned a photo of her makeover, adding that she's "ready for a slew of holiday parties!!!!"

Her hairstylist, Eugene Toye, posted a photo of the cut, too, writing, "The beautiful @marthastewart48 came in for a fresh new haircut."

"New makeup is always fun," makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye wrote, "thanks @marthastewart48 for letting me play with my new @cledepeaubeaute @armanibeauty @ctilburymakeup @nudestix."

Martha's new look seems to be getting the approval of her Instagram following, as many have voiced their glee.

"You look GORGEOUS," model Karlie Kloss commented. "Queer Eye" veteran Carson Kressley said she looked "HAWT."