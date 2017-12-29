The newly engaged royal couple, Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, enjoyed a wonderful Christmas together in England, but not without a bit of family drama!

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is not so thrilled with his future brother-in-law, who recently referred to the royals as, "the family, I suppose, that [Meghan's] never had."

"She's had a really good family,' he told DailyMail.com at his Oregon home on Dec. 29. "We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were."

Their father, Thomas Markle, split from Meghan's mom, Doria Radlan, when she just six years old. But, Thomas Jr., 51, claims that they still did their best to all be together on major holidays despite family members living in different areas of Los Angeles.

Meghan's father, 73, an Emmy-winning lighting director, has since moved to Mexico. Though he has yet to even meet Prince Harry, her half-brother claims that he would be very offended by the comment.

"My father will be extremely hurt, actually," Thomas Jr. added. "He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."

Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, 53, was also quick to come to their father's defense, calling him "completely self-sacrificing" in a Twitter post on Dec. 28.

To put Prince Harry's comments in context, he was actually just commending the "Suits" actress for being such a champ with his unique family, who he claims "loved" having her around on Christmas. She attended the Christmas Day church service in Norfolk with Prince William, 35, and Duchess Kate, 35.

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex, as well," he told BBC on Dec. 27. "She's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

To be fair, Thomas Jr. admits that he's lost touch with Meghan over the years, not having spoken to her since 2011. "She got to the point where she got busier and busier," he explained, "so it was really hard to nail her down."

Her half-brother, who was arrested and released without charges in January for a weapons-related dispute with his fiancée, would still like to be invited to the upcoming royal wedding.

"I wouldn't mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world," he added, "that would be incredible."