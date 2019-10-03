Meghan McCain was thinking back to the, uh, view she had in a younger life.

On Thursday, the talk show host posted a throwback photo from her days living in Los Angeles with her roommate Josh. In her caption, she candidly spoke of her lifestyle and the wild adventures she went on, one of which included getting a tattoo while drunk.

"I was living in Hollywood in what could best be described as the ultimate bachelorette loft with a balcony that looked directly at the Capitol records building on Hollywood and vine," she said. "I had giant gold angel wings in my living room, lots of blue velvet and 70's gold mirrored furniture and a closet bigger than my bedroom."

"The View" cohost described it as "Graceland meets Scarface," adding that her neighbors were a mix of actors, adult film stars and aspiring social media wannabes.

"I went to every SINGLE club and kitschy bar in LA, went on dates with the weirdest, creative, eccentric and also the most deeply dysfunctional men (there's a special breed I personally found to subsist in LA,)" Meghan, 34, said, adding that men thought she was "some endangered creature from another planet" because of her conservative politics.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She recalled the time she and her roommate "got drunk tattoos," and she remembered a fun tv show she hosted with wildly creative people.

"We drove to Palm Springs on the weekends, stayed up all night dancing at every gay bar but always ended the night at the Gold Coast, drove to Malibu on Sundays, I threw an over the top 30th Birthday Party for myself at both the Chateau Mormont AND the sunset marquis for the after, after party," she told her Instagram followers. "I have so many hundreds of crazy/beautiful memories than I could possibly write out on an Instagram post. Some that I'll never, ever share ;) - nor will Josh so don't even try, he's a vault."

Now married and with a much more grounded lifestyle, Meghan said, "I think I had more fun in my twenties than absolutely anyone else in all of media (at least political)."

Many moments from those days can be found on the Internet, she acknowledged.

"I agree with the adage that everyone should live in LA once before it makes you soft and NYC once before it makes you hard," she said.

The daughter of the late John McCain ended her post with a note to her critics: "For everyone who ever called me an ice queen - you never really got the chance to know me."