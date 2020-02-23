Meghan Trainor is by her father's side after he was struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Gary Trainor was crossing a busy street on foot in L.A. on Friday when the car hit him. After the incident, Meghan's rep said Gary was in "stable" condition.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

On Sunday, the singer posted an image to Instagram with her father.

"I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages," she wrote alongside one picture. "It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻."

Meghan, 26, also shared several images of her dad on her Instagram Story.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Initial reports indicated the incident was a hit-and-run, but TMZ later said the driver of the car didn't flee and told police he simply didn't see Meghan's dad. Authorities are labeling it an accident.

Throughout her career, the "All About That Bass" singer has gushed about her dad.

During a 2018 interview with "Today," she said of her dad, "He's my guy. He's the one. I look up to him all the time. Everything I do, I'm inspired by him."

She added that during frustrating times she likes to recall an old adage her dad often recites.

"Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it,' " she said. "Sometimes in life you can't control what happens—most of the time you can't control what happens, but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it."