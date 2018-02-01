"Little House On The Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert has gotten her breast implants removed and she's totally fine letting nature take its course, she revealed in a new interview.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

While speaking to First For Women, the actress said she feels like a new, but older woman.

"There's this mentality in Hollywood of not allowing women to age or gain weight or to simply be themselves," she said. "I went down the road that everyone else does—nose job, boob job, fillers and Botox, but no more!"

She then revealed, "I had my breast implants removed and I'm no longer doing fillers or Botox because I'm a 53-year-old woman and I'm trying to embrace this process of aging."

Nikki Nelson / WENN

Melissa, whose sister Sara sits on the panel of "The Talk," further detailed the challenges she's had with her body over years.

"I'm grateful to my body for holding up through some major health issues and serious injuries. Right now I'm physically pain-free and relatively healthy and strong. I have the joy of being able to work on these incredible projects and live a life of fun and freedom with a man I adore and who cherishes and adores me back," she said, referring to her husband, actor Timothy Busfield. "By and large, the body image thing doesn't come into play anymore."

To further drive her point home, on Feb. 1, Melissa shared her cover of First For Women on Instagram.

In her caption, she used the hashtags "Not bad for an old broad," "natural hair color," "no botox needed," "no fillers needed" and "no filter."