Michael Madsen has been formally charged with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence.

He has a hearing set for next month.

Maria Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

The actor — who's starred in a slew of Quentin Tarantino films — was arrested last month after smashing his Land Rover into a pole. According to TMZ, his blood alcohol level was .10, meaning he was legally drunk.

Being that this is Michael's second DUI within 10 years, he could face up to a year in jail if he is convicted.

There is speculation that the actor will likely strike a plea deal, but that would still come with four days of jail time attached. Michael would certainly hope that the judge would let him off for time served.

The veteran actor was arrested in 2012 for DUI as well. In that case, Michael reportedly had a 0.21 blood alcohol level, which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08. At the time, his lawyer said the BAC test was compromised by prescription medication Michael was on.