Michelle Pfeiffer is now a part of the Instagram nation, and her debut post was beyond perfect.

After joining the social media platform on Wednesday, Michelle, 60, posted a clip of herself as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman from 1992's "Batman Returns." In the throwback clip, Catwoman acrobatically makes her way toward Batman and Penguin. After reaching them, she simply says, "Meow."

Similarly, Michelle appropriately captioned her first post, "MEOW Instagram."

Many of Michelle's followers — and she picked up a lot in a hurry — were quick to comment and compliment her on the post.

"We've officially entered a new Instagram era," one person wrote.

Another said, "BEST DAY IN MY 2019 ALREADY."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The film icon opened up to Vanity Fair about her decision to join social media, saying, "I've spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out. I've been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I'll say the wrong thing and somebody's gonna get snarky on my feed."

Although she stayed off social media for years, she eventually decided to join Instagram after seeing her friends usage of it.

"I just started realizing that I tend to get very curious because so many of my friends have started to engage on Instagram and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it, and I think that I realized that it's actually a really good way to engage with people, and potentially with my fans," she told the magazine's website. "I think the other thing is that I'm really sort of full-throttle back working now, and so I think it is also an opportunity to share what's going on with me."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While she still considers herself an Instagram rookie, she's seems to know when she's involved in an Instagram moment.

"A lot of times I'll go along and I'll take a picture of something and I'll think, 'Oh, that would actually be really cute on Instagram,'" she said, "and then I remember, 'Oh, I don't have an Instagram.'"