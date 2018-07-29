Miley Cyrus has big concerns about her reputation.

The Blast reports that new court documents show the singer-actress wants a judge to seal a videotaped deposition in which she was questioned about sister Brandi's dog, who in 2014 was accused of biting a woman, because Miley believes her testimony could be leaked to the media and, if seen, could mess with her rep.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Miley argues, The Blast reports, that because of her fame, she's often "the subject of media and tabloid speculating concerning even irrelevant minutiae details of her life" and wants to avoid the public learning details of her involvement or testimony.

In 2014, Brandi Cyrus -- a former musician who now hosts the "Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi" podcast and serves as a fashion editor at StyleNative.com -- was sued, along with one of Miley's companies, by Yolande Ngom, a woman who claims Brandi's German shepherd, Feather, bit her at at the apartment complex where she and Brandi both lived.

Miley's company, Smiley Miley, owned Brandi's condo. In the initial lawsuit, TMZ reported at the time, Yolande claimed the attack happened when one of Miley's employees was handling Feather and that a bite on her right thigh left scars so bad, she'd never be able to work as a model again. Feather passed away in 2017 after eight years as Brandi's beloved pet and companion.

Miley claims that Yolande won't agree to keep the pop star's recent deposition private. But Yolande insists Miley shouldn't get special treatment for being famous and wealthy. According to court docs, Yolande is convinced that Miley is afraid that she'll be embarrassed by the "implausibility of her own testimony" because it is best characterized, Yolande says, as being somewhere between "utterly implausible" and "willfully false."

And Miley, Yolanda argues, "has proven time and again that she is utterly unconcerned about following the law like ordinary citizens -- or even telling the truth under oath -- and instead seeks special privileges due to her celebrity," The Blast writes.

Miley initially argued that she shouldn't have to testify under oath because she had no information about the case. In fact, The Blast previously reported, Miley declared -- under "penalty of perjury -- that "I never met Feather prior to the subject incident" and "I never went to the condo while Brandi or Feather were living there prior to the subject incident" and wasn't aware of any behavior issues involving Feather.

But after Yolande's lawyers discovered a video Miley had posted online a few years before the alleged attack -- in which the singer talks about Feather, introduces Feather to fans on-camera and describes the dog as "a new, like, obsession of mine" -- Miley filed an updated declaration after her memory was jogged. The court then ordered Miley to be deposed.

A judge has yet to rule on Miley's demand that her videotaped deposition be sealed.