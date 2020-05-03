Miranda Lambert isn't letting a cancelled tour keep her from the open road.

In a new Instagram post, Lambert revealed that she and husband Brendan McLoughlin have expanded their family with the addition of an Airstream trailer.

"When people ask me questions about all the traveling I've done , my answer is pretty much the same every time. 'I've been everywhere but I haven't seen much of anything.' I've been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town," the country singer wrote. "I've only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I've been. After spending these last few months at home ( a much needed break and time to nest [heart emoji]) I realized something. Just because I can't travel and play shows doesn't mean I can't travel and make music."

The 36-year-old, who married the former NYPD officer last January, continued, calling her husband "the most amazing travel companion."

"We decided to add a family member. Y'all Meet "The Sheriff." A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter," she wrote. "I've been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I'm letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don't like change but I'm learning to embrace it."

Lambert ended her post sharing that until she can get back to touring, she will be "pulling this rig all over the country."

"I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes," she wrote.

Lambert's creative juices have been flowing in quarantine. In March, she shared on Instagram what she and McLoughlin have been up to which included "cooking, cleaning, working out … spending time with dogs and horses." She also noted that she had written a few songs, "for the first time in a year."