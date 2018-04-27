Airlines haven't exactly had the best reputation of late, but Molly Ringwald is publicly praising Southwest Airlines, even saying it saved her father's life.

Richard Buxo / Splash News

"The Breakfast Club" actress detailed on Twitter how the airline made an emergency landing so that her dad, jazz pianist Bob Ringwald, could receive medical attention after suffering from a mid-flight episode.

"We all love to publicly vent against airlines but today I would like to thank Southwest Airlines and the doctor who happened to be onboard," she wrote on Twitter on April 26. "They emergency landed the plane for my dad. Because of their speed and professionalism, my father's life was saved. #SouthWest #gratitude."

The actress did not detail what exactly happened with her father, who is blind, or what he suffered from.

Southwest responded to Molly on Twitter, writing, "Molly, we are so happy to hear that your father was taken care of by our Crew today. We would love to followup further so that we can recognize our Crew."

An airline employee asked the actress to direct message him to further discuss the mid-air episode.

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a statement to Fox News, Southwest didn't name Molly nor her father, but confirmed that it diverted an Austin-bound flight to Albuquerque, New Mexico, because a passenger needed medical attention.

"While we are not able to share details about the emergency," the statement read, "we are proud of our Flight Attendants and Pilots who do outstanding things every day to ensure Safety is at the forefront of everything they do."