"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen has a lot of people confused after posting a recipe for "cat kimchi" on Instagram. While most people think she's joking (and that's the best bet), she's not totally tipping her hand as to whether she's serious.

Lewis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 21, the actress posted a photo of a meal on a Christmas-themed plate. She captioned the snap, "CAT KIMCHI!!! A recipe my friend Jim brought from South Korea. North Korea doesn't have cats or dogs. They ate them during the Great Corgi Famine in the 60's."

Many people thought the post was funny. Some weren't sure. Candice doubled down on it. In the comments section, she added, "Recipe for Cat Kimchi. Kill cat, skin and poach over low flame. Approx 20 minutes. Chop into bite-sized pieces. Add fresh dill."

Some people agreed that it was meant to be funny, but said it was an insensitive stereotypical joke about Asian people.

"I apologize for being excessive on the cats. While I am a dog person, I see no need to eat cats. First, you have to catch them," Candice wrote further in the comment thread.

Someone who seems to be a friend commented that "Henry" was nervous upon seeing the image.

"You tell Henry he is safe as I'm only eating young cats," Candice wrote.

On Dec. 22, Candice posted a photo of her holiday-decorated living room. Her dog, Phyllis, was in the picture. No cats were pictured.