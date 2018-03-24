March 22 was a ladies night for new mama Kylie Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods.

little dinner party A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

The four hit classic Beverly Hills hot spot Mr. Chow with Kourtney, 38, sharing a photo on her Instagram and captioning, "little dinner party" --as well as sharing a video of the table and a reflection selfie of the attendees writing "Little Dinner Party," according to E!

Big sis, 38, had on a black crop top and matching jacket and jeans, whereas Kylie, 20, went with a white jacket, mini dress and black boots. Kendall, 22, rocked a black turtleneck and jeans, and Jordyn, 20, did a white shirt with khakis.

Sister Khloe Kardashian, who is currently in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, couldn't help but feel a little bit like she was missing out, commenting on social media with, "Realst of the real ones" and "FOMO AF."

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

According to TMZ, Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, also was at the restaurant that night however took off about 15 minutes after the girls got there. Also, sources at the restaurant reported that Lamar went up to their table and had what appeared to be a friendly chat. Even more, father of Kylie's 7-week-old daughter Stormi Webster, rapper Travis Scott, got there a little bit later on to join the crew.

This is not the first time Kylie has been seen out in public since the birth of her child in February. Neither mom nor dad has yet to be photographed with their baby in public, however they have shared many beautiful images and videos of her on social media. And, Kylie stayed out of the spotlight during most of her pregnancy, revealing is just days after Stormi was born.

Splash News

Kylie and Travis, 25, were seen at Nobu Malibu together, where there too they were joined by Jordyn - only three weeks after the child was born. The group also enjoyed some fun in the sun in Miami this month. While last week Kylie and Jordyn opted for somewhere colder, along with Travis, and while they posted some shots, the location was kept secret.