Nicki Minaj and her ex Safaree were cooking up some serious beef on Twitter, and he even claimed at one point that she once stabbed him with a knife and sent him to the hospital.

She denied that allegation.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

For the better part of the morning on Aug. 14, Nicki and Safaree argued back and forth on Twitter about their relationship history.

"Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you," he said. "I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what."

He then added, "Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip."

During the exchange, she accused him of lying multiple times.

"U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with "free money" that I didn't know about," she wrote. "On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go [with me] to Europe to the EMA's. I said NO DUMMY."

She even said she and a female friend had a "bet" that Safaree would try to get back with her. She also accused him of "using" her.

He then accused her of trying to start the social media fight to promote her album, "Queen."

Beef, it's what's for dinner.