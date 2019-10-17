Jenna Fischer has a message for Chrissy Teigen: How dare you?

NBC/Photofest

The fun feud started on Oct. 13 when Chrissy tweeted her theory about which couples from NBC's "The Office," which ended its nine-season run in 2013, she thinks would still be together today -- and which had split.

According to Chrissy, despite the pair's heartwarming love story on the hit sitcom, Jim Halpert (played by John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (played by Jenna) would not have a happy marriage a decade later. In fact, Chrissy believes the couple would have split up.

A TMZ videographer approached Jenna on Oct. 16 as she left a "Today" show taping -- she and "The Office" co-star Angela Kinsey are promoting their new "Office Ladies" podcast, which premiered on Oct. 16 and is full of behind-the-scenes scoop on the series -- to ask her how she felt about what Chrissy said.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jenna started laughing then playfully responded, "Oh, I have words, I have words! She'll hear my words!"

When the videographer asked if she thinks Jim and Pam are still together, Jenna replied, "Of course they are!" When the TMZ staffer asked, "How could they possibly get divorced?" Jenna took aim at the model's theory again: "That's right, Chrissy!"

Chrissy had polled her followers three days earlier. "It has been 10 years since Jim and Pam got married. Do you think they are still together, separated, divorced or open marriage," the model and cookbook author tweeted. More than 235,000 people took her poll and 70 percent of Chrissy's followers said they believed that Jim and Pam were still together; 10 percent thought they'd separated; 9 percent said they'd divorced; and 11 percent guessed they were now in an open marriage.

Chrissy then chastised her fans for being so positive. "Guys I'm loving your endless love optimism here but I didn't ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think!!' Chrissy tweeted. "I think they're together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can't figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught."

She then continued with her detailed theory: "Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she's like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me)," she wrote, adding, "They never went to Austin. You know it and I know it. I talk about moving to Austin every other day and here I am. Not in Austin."

Byron Cohen / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chrissy shared that she believes the other big couples from the show did make it work -- then came to the conclusion that Jim and Pam just didn't last. "Actually you know what? Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It's Jim and Pam," Chrissy wrote.