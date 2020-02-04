The one food Kylie Jenner refuses to have in her house
You're nuts if you think Kylie Jenner is going to expose her daughter to danger.
In a video with Harpers BAZAAR, the reality TV star said her house goes beyond being a peanut-free zone.
"All nuts actually, not just peanuts," she said, "Because Stormi is allergic."
Last summer, 2-year-old Stormi was hospitalized after having an allergic reaction, but Kylie didn't confirm the exact cause of the reaction.
"She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen," Kylie wrote at the time. A source told E! News that the reaction was "food related."
While chatting with Harpers BAZAAR for her "Everything Kylie Jenner Eats in a Day" video, the billionaire makeup mogul said her little one gets "hangry" when she wants to eat.
"If there was like a face [that portrayed] 'hangry,' it would be me. That would be my face," Kylie said. "And Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl is a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So if you wonder where she gets it from, it's me, for sure."
Stormi, although a youngster, already has a few food obsessions.
"She likes fruit, she loves turkey bacon and oh, she loves bagels," Kylie added. "Actually the other night... I always wonder 'what does this little girl dream about?' And [the other night] she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels."
Watch the video below: