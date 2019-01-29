Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone his entire European leg of his "No More Tours 2" tour because of an illness.

The announcement comes a day after Ozzy canceled four dates because of the flu.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s---," the rocker said in a statement. "First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis."

Ozzy, a press release said, has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection, and doctors fear that could develop into pneumonia due to the travel schedule, current weather conditions in Europe and the physicality of the live performances.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed," the Black Sabbath rocker said. "It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

In late 2018, Ozzy was forced to postpone the final four dates of his American tour due to an infected hand.