For years, Pamela Anderson has been trying to get people to stop wearing fur, and it seems that her pleas have worked on two high-profile people.

In an essay she penned for The Guardian, Pam said Kim Kardashian West and the First Lady, Melania Trump, no longer wear fur thanks to her.

"I sent faux fur coats to Melania Trump and Kim Kardashian, and both have sworn off fur since," she said. "On my sons' modeling contracts now, it says no fur. They're both vegan, too, but I never forced it on them."

In Kim's case, the former "Baywatch" star has been begging the reality TV star to stop wearing fur for the past year. Last September, Pam posted a letter to Kim on her website, urging her to give up fur for the winter.

"Dear Kim, It was lovely seeing you at New York Fashion Week. I've had the pleasure of getting to know you over the years, and I can tell you're a good person with a big, beautiful heart," she wrote. "I'm writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims — the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade — by swearing off fur this winter. I think you'd be horrified to learn that every single fur farm that PETA has exposed has been beyond cruel."

A few months later, Pam sent a faux fur coat to Kim in hopes of persuading her to ditch fur.

"In the spirit of the season, please accept this coral hip-length faux-mink coat, made especially for you by my partners at Only Me Eco Fur in Russia," Pam wrote Kim in a letter sent from France, which was published by the New York Post. "As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example."

Pam noted that many high-end brands like Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and others have stopped using real fur in designs. She later said, "Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur."