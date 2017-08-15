Paris Hilton is standing up for her old pal Donald Trump, saying in a new interview that the women who accused him of sexual assault during his presidential campaign are merely in it for "fame."

"I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame," she told Marie Claire. The heiress also shrugged off the president's crude comments to Billy Bush. "I've heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I'm always around guys, and I listen to them speak," she said, "so I definitely don't think he would just say that."

Paris, a hugely successful entrepreneur, calls the president "an incredible businessman" and think he will still be great as the commander-in-chief. Still, she doesn't agree with everything he says, particularly his comments about Mexico being full of "rapists" and criminals.

"I love the people here," she said, "and I don't think that they should be talked about like that at all."

In the new interview, Paris was asked about Trump's admission to Howard Stern that he watched her infamous sex tape. "I have seen it," he told Howard last year. "Melania showed it to me … I think it's probably unfortunate and it made Paris hotter in terms of the world. Because the world is so screwed up … but I think it probably made Paris even better."

During that same interview, he said, "I've known Paris Hilton from the time she's 12. Her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her, she walked into a room, and I said, 'Who the hell is that?'... She was beautiful."

Paris told Marie Claire that none of his comments made her uncomfortable. But, before you go thinking that Paris supported her old family friend in the voting booth, think again; she didn't vote for him. In fact, she didn't vote at all.

"I've known him since I was a little girl," she said of the president. "And he's always been so nice, so respectful and sweet."