Patty Hearst is defending her son-in-law, Chris Hardwick, amid his ex-girlfriend's claims that he sexually assaulted her while they were dating.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The publishing heiress, who's been a subject of folklore for decades, tweeted a link to a YouTube video that Chris's ex, Chloe Dykstra, posted in 2013.

"Silly me, Until today I only used YouTube to look at naughty kitties, waterskiing squirrels, and skateboarding dogs," she tweeted. "And then I performed a very simple search …Wait for it…it gets especially interesting at 5:40."

In the video, Chloe gushes about her "amazing, loving and sweet boyfriend." She professes her love to him several times.

Added Patty, "Social media is a gold mine!"

Chris and Chloe dated from 2012 to 2014. He is now married to Patty's daughter, model Lydia Hearst.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, Chloe alleged in an essay that she'd been through years of sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of the "Talking with Chris Hardwick" host. He vehemently denied the allegations. On June 19, TMZ released text messages between Chris and Chloe that showed her pleading with him to reconcile. He also claimed in the texts that she cheated on him.

Patty seemingly referenced the controversy last week when she tweeted, "Beware the person who stabs you and then tells the world they're the one who's bleeding."

She also retweeted news articles about Chris's denial.