Penn & Teller were forced to abruptly announce a hiatus from their magic show due to a worsening back problem.

The comedy duo was scheduled to perform in Mississippi on Friday, June 29, but had to cancel on short notice when Raymond Teller's back injury flared up unexpectedly during their performance the night before.

While Teller (pictured right) already had plans for a spinal-fusion surgery to fix his back, he hadn't expected his condition to worsen so soon. He was only set to take a break for the procedure starting on July 10.

"My sincere apologies to our fans in Biloxi and folks who were planning on seeing the Vegas show," he tweeted. "Last night during the show my back firmly ordered me to cut the crap and get it fixed."

Teller, 70, explained that he's moving up his procedure and will return with Penn Jillette, 63, on August 18.

He even promised that the longtime partners, who have been a team for 40-plus years, will come back with a, "spring in our step."

Penn echoed a similar sentiment, tweeting that the, "boys will be back and bad," after Teller's recovery.

Teller still can't help but feel, "disoriented and befuddled," over the last-minute cancelation.

"In our entire prior career, I think we've had to cancel only four shows on short notice," he added on Twitter.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Teller's spine injury is a result of his physically-taxing tricks.

More than two decades worth of hanging upside down in a straightjacket and climbing around onstage took a toll.

Penn & Teller's headlining live show at the Rio in Las Vegas features a blend of magic and comedy.