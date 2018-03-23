Troubled rapper DMX will find out his fate next week, and federal prosecutors are hoping to send him away for the next half decade.

TMZ, citing documents filed by U.S. District Attorney's Office, reported on March 23 that prosecutors will recommend DMX get the maximum penalty for his tax evasion case, and the max is five years.

Rick Davis / Splash News

Prosecutors are urging the judge to "send the message" to DMX that "star power doesn't entitle someone to a free pass," TMZ said. In the documents, it also said he's been "on a one-man crime spree for the past 30 years."

On July 13, 2017, the "Ruff Ryders Anthem" rapper was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. He pled not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bail.

In the charging documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said DMX, 47, had concealed his income for several years and owed the federal government about $2 million. The feds allege that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money. He also lived mostly on cash.

Documents also show that in 2011 and 2012, he made nearly $900,000, but listed his income as "unknown." The following year he said he made $10,000, but authorities believe he actually made $250,000.

Rick Davis / Splash News

In late November 2017, DMX struck a plea deal in his ongoing case, pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in New York, avoiding a potential 40-year sentence. However, since that time, he has violated terms of the bail by failing drug tests, and he's been sent back behind bars.

The rapper has reportedly been arrested 21 times for a variety of crimes over the years.